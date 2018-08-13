In partnership with Center for Prevention at Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota, ThreeSixty Journalism conducted a one-week TV broadcast camp this summer. The theme was health equity, and the goal was to inspire more active participation in creating more equitable, healthier communities.

Media partners included the University of St. Thomas, Padilla, KARE 11, KSTP, WCCO-TV, TPT and the University of Minnesota Hubbard School of Journalism.

“ThreeSixty is incredibly proud of our all-star students who used their own experiences and lenses to help tell the stories of our neighbors and places impacted by health inequities, and also the organizations who have viable solutions to those problems,” said Bao Vang, ThreeSixty program manager. “ThreeSixty trains and supports our next generation of diverse thinkers, communicators and leaders.”

ThreeSixty Journalism, a nonprofit program of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of St. Thomas, uses the principles of strong writing and reporting to help diverse Minnesota youth tell the stories of their lives and communities.

ThreeSixty offers multimedia summer journalism camps, as well as school year programming, all on St. Thomas’ St. Paul campus. The journalism programming improves writing and communication skills, provides an immersive experience of life on a college campus, and enhances social skills both in and out of the classroom.

Click here to donate to ThreeSixty or learn more about the program.