ThreeSixty Journalism’s 2019 summer journalism camp lineup features its first-ever Digital Audio Storytelling Camp. The camp is one of six weeks of ThreeSixty summer journalism camps this year.

Digital Audio Storytelling Camp, led by St. Thomas Communication and Journalism assistant professor Peter Gregg, gives students creative license to narrate, produce and share their personal essays through audio storytelling. The camp takes place the week of June 24 at St. Thomas. Students who participated in the prior week’s College Essay Boot Camp will bring their finished personal essays – which double as college essays – to Digital Audio Storytelling Camp.

“Students will create and share their stories via a medium that aligns with their media consumption preferences,” said ThreeSixty Executive Director Chad Caruthers.

ThreeSixty is also offering a two-week News Reporter Academy this summer. Week one dives into traditional and emerging storytelling and includes expert instruction, hands-on student engagement and unique field trips. During week two, students research, source and write reported news stories. Those stories will be featured in the September 2019 ThreeSixty Magazine.

For advanced ThreeSixty students, TV Broadcast Camp returns. The one-week, one-of-a-kind camp is sponsored by Center for Prevention at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and explores Minnesota health equity issues. This year, KMSP-TV and BMA Cable Networks join returning media partners WCCO-TV, KSTP-TV, KARE 11 and Twin Cities Public Television.

During the camp, students will learn from media-partner talent and from professionals at Padilla and St. Thomas. Each student will complete an edited video package focused on creative physical activity outlets in diverse communities. Final packages will be shared via media-partner websites and broadcasts. TV Broadcast Camp is July 22 through July 26 at St. Thomas and in the field.

ThreeSixty’s 2019 summer schedule concludes with Radio Broadcast Camp with MPR News. Over five days, and under expert instruction from MPR and American Public Radio journalists, advanced ThreeSixty students learn how audio is unique and build skills around writing and interviewing for the ear. With their new knowledge, students will then embark on their own radio adventure. Each student reports and voices a story that on this year’s featured partner, Juxtaposition Arts, a North Minneapolis community group that engages and empowers young urban artists.

“The enthusiasm and curiosity that the ThreeSixty students bring to our newsroom are infectious,” said Nancy Cassutt, executive director for news and programming at MPR News. “Even the most seasoned journalists come away feeling energized by the camp. We hope to light a spark with these young people so they might consider a career in public radio and specifically at MPR News.”

The 2019 Radio Broadcast Camp takes place July 29 through August 2 at MPR and in the field. A selection of the students’ reported stories will be shared by MPR on-air, and all on its website.