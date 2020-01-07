In the Summer 2019 issue of Logos, Jon Mentxakatorre Odriozola explores J. R. R. Tolkien’s beliefs about how words hold reality and how the stories and mythologies are true or false not insofar as they refer to modern scientific fact or history, but insofar as they bear witness to the reality that undergirds creation. Given Logos’ reach of over 80 countries around the world and its growing readership in many places such as China, eastern Europe, and especially Spanish-speaking countries, we have decided to publish some articles bilingually. Professor Mentxakatorre Odriozola’s article, “J. R. R. Tolkien: The Philosophical Basis of Sub-Creative Words,” appeared in both Spanish and English translation. Professor Mentxakatorre Odriozola uses passages from Tolkien’s great work The Lord of the Rings in order to show how Tolkien’s theories of language, myth and reality are displayed in dramatic form. Here is a sample from his section titled “Overabundant Reality.”

For the romantics, from Schiller to Wordsworth, from Novalis to Keats, from Eichendorff to Shelley, reality was not simply separated, distant, self-continent, empty, and only mechanically intelligible matter. They understood that nature, the given, effervescent and overabundant world of life, is offered to the human mind for its participation. For those philosophers and poets, imagination was the key to the restitution of a greater depth of consciousness that would restore the relationship between the human being and the rest of beings; for, according to Blake, “Nature is Imagination itself.” But what is the task of imagination according to romanticism? It is the participation in reality as the constitution of beings not created or conceived by the human mind, that is, wondering, and subsequent exploration of the world as a gift. In Tolkien’s work, there are several examples in which the so-called deep aesthetic perception of an overabundant and marvelous world takes place. I will examine two of them: Frodo and Bilbo.

Frodo’s experience finds its key expression when Sam goes on to say, “I feel as if I was inside a song, if you take my meaning.” They are enchanted. In Lothlórien there is no flaw, and reality presents itself in its wealth, with no room in language for newcomers. Only re-naming, building bridges through metaphor, or giving new names, can give a fair account of such a deep experience. That is to say, only by answering in a new way to so much wealth of being and beauty – creating a new language to match the circumstances – can reality be recognized as a gift and the expression of delight be manifested in the joy of its contemplation and the call to participate in it.

But Frodo’s situation points also to the reverse: If Creation or any other sub-creation is no longer seen as a gift, if a desire of taking possession of every layer of wonder takes place (that is, if aesthetic perception is separated from reason), then the relation between the human being and the world becomes that of subject-object. The effects will be that conceptual and analytical thinking become dominant, a mechanical worldview becomes the mainstream, and domination and control become the only approach to reality. That was, precisely, what the romantics were confronting; they wanted to recover a pristine perspective of reality as a marvelous world in which to participate. As Tolkien would say later, poetic art and fairy stories have their function in recovering a pristine view of reality: “I do not say ‘seeing things as they are’ and involve myself with the philosophers, though I might venture to say ‘seeing things as we are (or were) meant to see them’ – as things apart from ourselves.” That is, to see things as gifts.

To perceive reality in its abundance, to be able to be astonished, to meet wonders, is to have a child’s heart and attend to all the magnitude of meaning that beings and things offer in their presence. Hence, the first thing that happens in such a situation is a respectful silence, followed by an outburst of the spirit, and then speaking at the necessary height and depth so as to be able to tell what was experienced. Another example of this situation, similar to that of Frodo, comes from Bilbo, who also experienced Faërie’s irruption before him:

To say that Bilbo’s breath was taken away is no description at all. There are no words left to express his staggerment, since Men changed the language that they learned of elves in the days when all was wonderful. Bilbo had heard tell and sing of dragon-hoards before, but the splendour, the lust, the glory of such treasure had never yet come home to him. His heart was filled and pierced with enchantment and with the desire of dwarves. (The Hobbit, or There and Back Again (London: HarperCollins, 2011), 198.)

Tolkien himself explicitly winked at Barfield in this passage, which we will discuss now along with Frodo’s experience. To begin with, both Hobbits’ breaths were taken away: they were left with no words or vital impulse to speak. Their language, in its scarcity, was not able to show such an overabundant ontological reality. While Frodo understood at that moment the need for a language capable of saying the whole semantic field of what was present, such as colors never seen or imagined before, the narrator of The Hobbit says that there was a language capable of naming such experiences: an ancient language, primordial, that with the march of time has been lost, together with the loss of perception of a wonderful reality, due to changes in the language of Men.

En Español

Para los románticos, desde Schiller a Wordsworth, desde Novalis a Keats, desde Eichendorff a Shelley, la realidad no era simplemente materia separada, distante, continente de sí misma, vacía y solo inteligible mecánicamente. Entendían que la naturaleza, el donado, efervescente y sobreabundante mundo de la vida, es ofrecida a la mente humana para su participación. Para aquellos filósofos y poetas, la imaginación era la clave para la restitución de una mayor profundidad de conciencia que pudiera restaurar la relación entre el ser humano y el resto de seres; pues, de acuerdo con Blake, “la Naturaleza es la propia Imaginación”. ¿Pero cuál es el objetivo de la imaginación en cuanto al Romanticismo? La participación en la realidad como constitución de seres no creados o concebidos por la mente humana; es decir, la fascinación y subsiguiente exploración del mundo como don. En la obra de Tolkien, se hallan varios ejemplos donde se da la así llamada profunda percepción estética de un sobreabundante y maravilloso mundo. Veamos dos de ellos, concernientes a Frodo y Bilbo.

La experiencia de Frodo encuentra su expresión clave cuando Sam llega a decir “me siento como si estuviera dentro de una canción, si usted me entiende”. Están en-cantados. En Lothlórien no hay tacha, y la realidad se presenta en su riqueza, sin lugar en la lengua para los recién llegados. Sólo renombrando, tendiendo puentes mediante metáfora o dando nuevos nombres puede darse justa cuenta de dicha honda experiencia. Es decir, solo respondiendo de nuevo modo a tal riqueza de ser y belleza – creando una nueva lengua a la altura de las circunstancias – puede reconocerse la realidad como don y la expresión de deleite manifestarse en la dicha de su contemplación y la llamada a participar en ella.

Pero la situación de Frodo también apunta a lo contrario: si la Creación o cualquier otra subcreación no se ve más como don, si el deseo de tomar posesión de cada capa de maravilla tiene lugar –es decir, si la percepción estética es separada de la razón– la relación entre el ser humano y el mundo se vuelve aquella de sujetoobjeto: el pensamiento conceptual y analítico se vuelve dominante, la mecánica visión del mundo corriente principal, y el dominio y control el único objetivo sobre la realidad. Aquello era, precisamente, lo que los románticos confrontaban; querían recobrar una perspectiva prístina de la realidad como mundo maravilloso en el que participar. Tal como Tolkien diría después, el arte poético y los cuentos de hadas hallan su función en la recuperación de una mirada prístina de la realidad: “No digo ‘ver las cosas tal cual son’ para no enzarzarme con los filósofos, si bien podría aventurarme a decir ‘ver las cosas como se supone o se suponía que debíamos hacerlo’, como objetos ajenos a nosotros mismo”. Es decir, como dones.

Percibir la realidad en su abundancia, ser capaz para el asombro, encontrar maravillas, es tener corazón de niño, en el sentido de atender a toda la magnitud de significado que los seres y cosas ofrecen en su presencia. Así, lo primero que ocurre en tal situación es un respetuoso silencio, seguido por un estallido del espíritu, y posterior habla a la necesaria altura y profundidad para ser capaz de decir lo que se ha experimentado. Otro ejemplo de esta situación, similar a la de Frodo, proviene de Bilbo, quien también ha experimentado la irrupción de Faërie ante él:

Decir que Bilbo se quedó sin aliento no es suficiente. No hay palabras que alcancen a expresar ese asombro abrumador desde que los Hombres cambiaron el lenguaje que aprendieran de los Elfos, en los días en que el mundo entero era maravilloso. Bilbo había oído antes relatos y cantos sobre tesoros ocultos de dragones, pero el esplendor, la magnificencia, la gloria de un tesoro semejante, no había llegado nunca a imaginarlos. El encantamiento lo traspasó y le colmó el corazón, y entendió el deseo de los enanos.

Tolkien mismo hizo explícitamente un guiño a Barfield en este pasaje, que estudiaremos ahora junto a la experiencia de Frodo. Para empezar, el aliento de ambos Hobbits fue arrebatado: quedaron sin palabras o impulso vital para hablar. Su lenguaje, en su parquedad, no era capaz de mostrar tal sobreabundante realidad ontológica. Mientras que Frodo ha comprendido al momento la necesidad de un lenguaje capaz de decir todo el campo semántico de lo que era presente, tal como colores nunca antes vistos o imaginados, el narrador de El Hobbit expresa que hubo una lengua capaz de nombrar tales experiencias: una lengua antigua, primordial, que con el paso del tiempo se ha perdido, junto a la falta de lo fantástico en la realidad, debido a los cambios en la lengua de los hombres.