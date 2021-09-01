Tommie Athletics and Hubbard Radio Announce New Broadcast Relationship

Corbu Stathes Named Play-by-Play Announcer for Tommie Football and Men's Basketball
The University of St. Thomas is introducing a new broadcasting partner and a new primary play-by-play voice with its historic journey as a new member of NCAA Division I.
Tommie Athletics and its exclusive multimedia rights holder, Tommie Sports Properties, began a new relationship on Sept. 1 with KSTP-AM 1500/SKOR North.
Starting with the 2021-22 seasons, Tommie fans can listen live to game action on KSTP-AM 1500 and KSTP-FM 94.5 HD-2. This includes football, men's basketball and men's hockey game broadcasts, plus various women's contests.