Tommie Athletics and Hubbard Radio Announce New Broadcast Relationship

Corbu Stathes Named Play-by-Play Announcer for Tommie Football and Men's Basketball

Tommie Athletics and its exclusive multimedia rights holder, Tommie Sports Properties, began a new relationship on Sept. 1 with KSTP-AM 1500/SKOR North.

Starting with the 2021-22 seasons, Tommie fans can listen live to game action on KSTP-AM 1500 and KSTP-FM 94.5 HD-2. This includes football, men's basketball and men's hockey game broadcasts, plus various women's contests.