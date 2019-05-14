The Tommie Award is sponsored annually by the Division of Student Affairs and honors a senior selected by students, faculty and staff as best representing St. Thomas Aquinas’ ideals of scholarship, leadership and campus involvement.

Bisrat Bayou is a senior majoring in neuroscience and minoring in public health. He has been involved as a student leader at St. Thomas in a variety of ways, including serving as the Undergraduate Student Government president; as a Student Diversity and Inclusion Services linkages mentor; and a member of the Black Empowerment Student Alliance, African Nations Student Association and Summit Singers.

“He’s a genuine person who really just cares about other people, cares about the success of his peers,” said Brad Pulles, director of the GHR Fellows program. “He works really here; he’s very dedicated.”

“His voice matters, and his ability to work with all kinds of different people matters, too,” said Amy McDonough, St. Thomas’ chief of staff.