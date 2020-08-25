St. Thomas’ newest residence halls are on the verge of completion just in time to welcome students returning to campus for the start of fall semester.
Resident advisors are already moving into Tommie East Residence Hall and Tommie North Residence Hall. Tommie East mostly will house second-year students while Tommie North will be home to incoming first-year students.
The residence halls are receiving finishing touches while landscaping crews re-imagine the upper quad with new sidewalks, trees and foliage. Campus Ministry staff already has moved into the recently completed Iversen Center for Faith.
Tommie East Residence Hall.
A common area in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A common area with a fireplace in Tommie East Residence Hall.
Construction projects Tommie East Residence Hall, the Iversen Center for Faith and Tommie North Residence Hall.
A common area in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A seating space and stairway in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A bike storage area in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A residence room with beds in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A common space and food preparation area in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A hallway with seating in Tommie East Residence Hall.
A lounge and food preparation space in Tommie East Residence Hall.
Construction projects Tommie East Residence Hall, the Iversen Center for Faith and Tommie North Residence Hall.
The windows on the front of the Iversen Center for Faith with the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas in the background.
Artwork by Kelly Kruse was recently placed on the walls in the Iversen Center for Faith.
A new location for the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas sign in front of the Iversen Center for Faith.
Guy and Barbara Schoenecker Hall in the Iversen Center for Faith.
The upper quad, the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas and the Iversen Center for Faith.
The outdoor auditorium space in front of the Iversen Center for Faith.
Construction crews work on completing Tommie North Residence Hall.
The Iversen Center for Faith and Tommie North Residence Hall.
Tommie North Residence Hall.
A common area with a fireplace in Tommie North Residence Hall.
Tommie North Residence Hall pictured beyond the Iversen Center for Faith and Ireland Hall.
A tradesperson works on a Kasota stone base for a new University of St. Thomas sign in front of Tommie North Residence Hall.
A study area overlooking the upper quad in Tommie North Residence Hall on Aug. 18, 2020, in St. Paul.
Resident Advisor Maria Baklund studies in a kitchen and study space in Tommie North Residence Hall.
A game room in Tommie North Residence Hall.
Common study spaces in Tommie North Residence Hall.
Signage for the Northsider dining area in Tommie North Residence Hall.
The stairway commons area in Tommie North Residence Hall.
The Northsider dining flex space in Tommie North Residence Hall.
A sign for the Corner Market in Tommie North Residence Hall.
Tommie North Residence Hall and Ireland Hall.
The patio area over Iversen Center for Faith in front of the Chapel of St. Thomas Aquinas.