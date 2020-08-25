St. Thomas’ newest residence halls are on the verge of completion just in time to welcome students returning to campus for the start of fall semester.

Resident advisors are already moving into Tommie East Residence Hall and Tommie North Residence Hall. Tommie East mostly will house second-year students while Tommie North will be home to incoming first-year students.

The residence halls are receiving finishing touches while landscaping crews re-imagine the upper quad with new sidewalks, trees and foliage. Campus Ministry staff already has moved into the recently completed Iversen Center for Faith.