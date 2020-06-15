Tommie Experts taps into the knowledge of St. Thomas faculty and staff to help us better understand topical events, trends and the world in general.

Media outlets near and far connected with St. Thomas community members for comments on a range of topics relating to the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.



School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke with NPR and Newsweek regarding the Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death, and with WBZ NewsRadio on the history of racism in Minneapolis.

Moran and Osler were interviewed on Kare 11 and WCCO Radio about what it means when the Minneapolis Police Department stops negotiating with the Police Officers Federation Of Minneapolis.

The Urban Art Mapping project in the College of Arts and Sciences was featured on Kare 11 and included in a St. Paul Pioneer Press story on preserving street art honoring George Floyd.

Artika R. Tyner, School of Law professor and director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice, was the subject of a Monitor Saint Paul story.

Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Associate Dean Laura Dunham was quoted in Twin Cities Business magazine on business ownership as an important path to wealth creation.

Sociology and Criminal Justice Associate Professor and Department Chair Tanya Gladney spoke with WCCO Radio about what it would actually look like to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.

Moran also spoke with WCCO-TV and KSTP about the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic’s decision to offer free legal representation to protesters charged with gross misdemeanors, misdemeanors, petty offenses or delinquency offenses.

Williams also spoke with KSTP and WCCO Radio about past protests that can offer perspective on the current protests taking place across the country and world.

College of Arts and Sciences Associate Dean and Sociology Professor Lisa Waldner spoke with WCCO Radio about the role of white supremacy groups in the Twin Cities protests.