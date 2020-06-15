Tommie Experts taps into the knowledge of St. Thomas faculty and staff to help us better understand topical events, trends and the world in general.
Media outlets near and far connected with St. Thomas community members for comments on a range of topics relating to the death of George Floyd and subsequent protests.
- College of Arts and Sciences Dean Yohuru Williams spoke with WCCO-TV about the civil rights movement happening now; with the BBC about racial violence; with “News Breakfast” about charges against the officers over George Floyd’s death; with the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast on protests then and now; and with The Philadelphia Inquirer on black-owned businesses.
- School of Law Assistant Professor Rachel Moran was quoted on CNN and numerous media outlets about videos of police behavior, and the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic she founded was included in numerous stories on legal help for protesters. CNN | O, The Oprah Magazine | Bring Me The News | Up News Info | Catholic News Agency | The Economist | Bloomberg News
- School of Law Professor Mark Osler spoke with NPR and Newsweek regarding the Minneapolis police officers involved in George Floyd’s death, and with WBZ NewsRadio on the history of racism in Minneapolis.
- Moran and Osler were interviewed on Kare 11 and WCCO Radio about what it means when the Minneapolis Police Department stops negotiating with the Police Officers Federation Of Minneapolis.
- The Under-Told Stories Project contributed to PBS NewsHour coverage on protests in Minneapolis, Los Angeles and Atlanta; the spread of protests nationwide; criminal justice in the Twin Cities; and Minnesota Nice.
- The Urban Art Mapping project in the College of Arts and Sciences was featured on Kare 11 and included in a St. Paul Pioneer Press story on preserving street art honoring George Floyd.
- Artika R. Tyner, School of Law professor and director of the Center on Race, Leadership and Social Justice, was the subject of a Monitor Saint Paul story.
- Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Associate Dean Laura Dunham was quoted in Twin Cities Business magazine on business ownership as an important path to wealth creation.
- Sociology and Criminal Justice Associate Professor and Department Chair Tanya Gladney spoke with WCCO Radio about what it would actually look like to defund the Minneapolis Police Department.
- Osler also spoke with WCCO-TV about the potential timetable of the trial of Derek Chauvin, the Minneapolis Police Department officer charged with third-degree murder; with KSTP about process of the investigation and trial; with Business Insider about the nature of state versus federal prosecution for a murder case such as this; and with Twin Cities Business magazine about the process of a potential reform of the Minneapolis Police Department.
- Moran also spoke with WCCO-TV and KSTP about the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic’s decision to offer free legal representation to protesters charged with gross misdemeanors, misdemeanors, petty offenses or delinquency offenses.
- Williams also spoke with KSTP and WCCO Radio about past protests that can offer perspective on the current protests taking place across the country and world.
- College of Arts and Sciences Associate Dean and Sociology Professor Lisa Waldner spoke with WCCO Radio about the role of white supremacy groups in the Twin Cities protests.
- Diverse Voices in Higher Education cited President Julie Sullivan, Vice President for Inclusive Excellence Kha Yang and Provost Richard Plumb’s May 27 statement.