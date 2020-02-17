Tommie Experts taps into the knowledge of St. Thomas faculty and staff to help us better understand topical events, trends and the world in general.
With so much on their plates, small business owners can have a challenging time balancing working “on” their business versus working “in” their business. To help provide guidance, experts from Opus College of Business have for years answered questions in a weekly Star Tribune column titled “Outside Consultant.”
Here’s a look at the topics our experts from Opus have covered so far in 2020:
- “What a small business should look for in a banking partner,” David Vang
- “Three traits that can help determine whether someone will be a good leader,” Jack Militello
- “How to ensure a healthy workplace for your new business,” Daniel McLaughlin
- “Expanding a business requires a keen strategic vision,” John F. McVea
- “Building business relationships that work,” Gino Giovannelli
- “How business owners can help workers transition into retirement,” Teresa J. Rothausen
- “How young companies can build an effective adviser network,” Mike Porter