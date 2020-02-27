Tommie Experts taps into the knowledge of St. Thomas faculty and staff to help us better understand topical events, trends and the world in general.

College of Arts and Sciences Dean Yohuru Williams teamed up with the History Channel to produce a series of videos, “Sound Smart,” explaining some of the important historical moments in the United States and around the world.

In this edition, Williams discusses the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which authorized the federal government to oversee elections in Southern states, helping overcome legal barriers aimed at preventing African Americans from voting.

“The Rev. Martin Luther King considered the Voting Rights Act of 1965 to be an essential piece of legislation to guarantee civil rights for African Americans,” Williams said.