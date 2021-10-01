Tommie Volleyball Makes First D-I Home Match a Win

In its first Summit League home match, St. Thomas volleyball made sure the history books would show a win. The match was the first Division I athletic event played indoors on campus.

In five sets, the Tommies outlasted the University of North Dakota (UND) Sept. 30, making full use of their home court advantage. Coach Thanh Pham said the crowd of 592 at Schoenecker Arena helped St. Thomas end a nine-match losing streak.

"The fans were amazing tonight and did a great job of cheering and really giving us that extra boost," Pham said. "You could feel the energy in the gym, and that helped propel us to the win."

St. Thomas battled for the 3-2 victory, besting UND 25-22, 24-26, 25-23, 19-25, 15-7. With the conference win, St. Thomas volleyball improved to 2-11 overall and 1-2 in the Summit League.

The Tommies take on another North Dakota and Summit rival at 3 p.m. Oct. 2 in a matchup with North Dakota State University. Read more on Tommie Sports.