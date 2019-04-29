TommieMedia, a student-run news organization at the University of St. Thomas, has been awarded three Crystal Pillars, three Sevareid awards and seven Mark of Excellence awards, recognizing students’ journalistic abilities. The awards are from the Upper Midwest Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences, the Midwest Broadcast Journalists Association, and the Society of Professional Journalists.

“I’m so incredibly proud of the content that my classmates and staff members produce for TommieMedia, and it’s gratifying to have our work recognized with such prestigious awards,” TommieMedia Director Solveig Rennan said. “We would be nowhere without our advisers, who not only teach us the technical skills necessary to write a news story or produce a video package but push us to be ethical, pragmatic journalists.”

Coverage of a series of protests and community events following a hate crime on campus landed the organization three of the 11 awards. The remaining awards were given for TommieMedia’s website and a collection of media, including a podcast and video packages. TommieMedia also won nine Minnesota Newspaper Association Better Newspaper Contest awards in January, including three first places, four second places and two third places.

“I feel extremely grateful and proud to have the experience that has landed me where I am today,” said Noah Brown, the director of TommieMedia in the fall of 2018. “It’s so rewarding to see that our hard work is recognized. The whole staff is extremely deserving and everyone’s drive has paid off.”

Advisers for TommieMedia are communication and journalism professors Mike O’Donnell, Mark Neuzil, Greg Vandegrift, John Keston and Peter Gregg. TommieMedia is an award-winning, web-based organization aiming to deliver campus, local and world news to the community. Its mission is to produce high-quality, timely, multi-platform pieces for the University of St. Thomas and the broader community. All of its employees are students from the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.