From Aug. 30-Sept. 3, St. Thomas’ campus was buzzing as thousands of students, family, friends, faculty and staff kicked off the 2019 school year with Welcome Days.

From the first students and families moving into the residence halls on Aug. 30 all the way through March Through the Arches and more than a dozen events on Sept. 4, the action was non-stop. Check out a video and photos of the excitement of Welcome Days, as captured by staff photographers Mark Brown and Liam James Doyle, along with student photographer Shukrani Nangwala.