From Aug. 30-Sept. 3, St. Thomas’ campus was buzzing as thousands of students, family, friends, faculty and staff kicked off the 2019 school year with Welcome Days.
From the first students and families moving into the residence halls on Aug. 30 all the way through March Through the Arches and more than a dozen events on Sept. 4, the action was non-stop. Check out a video and photos of the excitement of Welcome Days, as captured by staff photographers Mark Brown and Liam James Doyle, along with student photographer Shukrani Nangwala.
Students, parents and members of Sully’s Crew work together to help first-year students move into Brady and Dowling Hall. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Tommie dances in front of the Anderson Student Center as students and families arrive on campus. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
University president Julie Sullivan greets new first-year students and their parents as they move into Brady and Dowling Halls. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Students collaborate during Freshman Innovation Immersion prototyping in Woulfe Alumni Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Incoming first-year Will Dodson moves into Ireland Hall. Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas
Students attend the Proud To Be First event in the Anderson Student Center. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
A student celebrates at the Great Tommie Get Together. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
A student plays bingo during Evening at Anderson. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Students smile during the Breaking Ice event. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
A game of leap frog during the Goose Chase event. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Food trucks helped with hunger cravings over Welcome Days. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Dancing during the Throwback Time Machine event. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Friends take a break for lunch. Shukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Incoming first-year students walk from the upper quad to the lower quad before the March Through the Arches. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Members of a cappella group The Summit Singers give a performance during a welcoming assembly in Shoenecker Arena. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
St. Thomas community members enjoy a picnic lunch following March Through the Arches. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
Craft activities during the Get Involved Sessions at the create [space] Sukrani Nangwala/University of St. Thomas
Students walk from the upper quad to the lower quad on the first day of classes of fall semester. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas
