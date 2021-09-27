Tommies Shine in First D-I Football Home Game

A crowd of 5,051, the most fans at a home opener for the Tommies since 2014, cheered on the football team Sept. 25 as it defeated Butler University 36-0 in its Pioneer Football League debut. It was the football team's first victory over a Division I opponent and its first home game since Nov. 16, 2019.
Tom Pacholl, a St. Thomas football player in the 1940s and a World War II veteran, was the honorary captain of the game.
"This is really something,"
Pacholl told the Star Tribune. "Who would have thought we would have gone from Division III to Division I? It's a big move but I think they will do all right."
The Tommie next take on the University of San Diego in an away game on Oct. 2, followed by the homecoming game against Valparaiso University on Oct. 9.
Head coach Glenn Caruso walks with Tom Pacholl, 93, who was honored as one of the University of St. Thomas football team’s oldest living alumni at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where St. Thomas won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Head coach Glenn Caruso leads the football team onto the field at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Student fans cheer from the sidelines at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Running back Hope Adebayo (4) pushes past defense to score a touchdown at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Tommie cheers from the sidelines at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Student fans cheer from the sidelines at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Student members of the dance team perform during halftime at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Quarterback Cade Sexauer (14) makes a pass at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Fans surround the field and fill the stands of O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Student members of the dance team cheer from the sidelines at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won their its Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Tight end Max Zimmerman (86) scores a touchdown at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Running back Joshua Komis (5) runs with the ball down the field at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Photos by Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas