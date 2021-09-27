Tommies Shine in First D-I Football Home Game

A crowd of 5,051, the most fans at a home opener for the Tommies since 2014, cheered on the football team Sept. 25 as it defeated Butler University 36-0 in its Pioneer Football League debut. It was the football team's first victory over a Division I opponent and its first home game since Nov. 16, 2019.

Tom Pacholl, a St. Thomas football player in the 1940s and a World War II veteran, was the honorary captain of the game.

"This is really something," Pacholl told the Star Tribune. "Who would have thought we would have gone from Division III to Division I? It's a big move but I think they will do all right."

The Tommie next take on the University of San Diego in an away game on Oct. 2, followed by the homecoming game against Valparaiso University on Oct. 9. Purchase football tickets here.