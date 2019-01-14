Hundreds of St. Thomas students are spending their J-Term and spring semesters doing study abroad programs in courses across 27 countries, four states and nearly 100 cities around the world.
Check out our interactive map to see what Tommies are studying across the globe, and below that some of the incredible images from students abroad in recent years.
By Cullen Hilliker This photo was taken at the top of Mount Teide, a 12,000-foot volcano in Tenerife, Spain. Behind me is the sunrise over the clouds. The hike started at 11:00 PM and we reached the top just as the sun began to rise at 7:30 AM. I couldn’t help but show my Tommie pride in this setting! After appreciating the beauty from on top of the mountain, I hiked back down and finished around 1:30 PM. This was one of my favorite hikes I have ever completed.
By Heather Kilber This was one of the best experiences of my life! A group of us from Semester at Sea planned this skydiving trip before the semester even started. This was my first time skydiving but it has been at the top of my bucket list for as long as I can remember. I wanted to represent my college as I skydived so I wore my University of St. Thomas shirt. It was an experience like no other. This photo captured my genuine excitement for what it feels like to be freefalling and traveling around the world.
Third place, Global Classroom: Bryjett Nordmark, Bhaktapur, Nepal. “The Potter and The Clay: A local potter helps me form a clay cup in Potter’s Square. He is helping shape the clay into a work of art and helping shape the mind to open up to new ways of thinking during an experience one can only have by studying abroad.”
Third Place, Tommies Abroad: Alexander Lindstrom, Glencoe, Scotland. “Scottish Highlands: I am standing in the valley of the Three Sisters in Glencoe, Scotland. The drive up to Loch Ness is arguably more magnificent than Loch Ness itself. As our tour guide said ‘If you sleep through this drive you might as well of not come at all.’ I wish I could relive this day again and again.”
Second place, Tommies Abroad: Erin Engstran, Brussels, Belgium. “Tommies Take Brussels: My J-Term program took my class to three countries over the course of three weeks. Belgium was the last country we visited and this photo reminds me of the diverse experiences I had over J-Term 2017. From riding camels on the beach in Morocco to exploring freezing cold Brussels, this study abroad trip helped me make lasting memories and great friends.”
First place, Most Epic Selfie: Nick Peterson, Kensington, London, England. “Selfie with David Beckham: While studying abroad with the AIFS London program in the spring of 2017, I met David Beckham one morning. My friends and I were sitting in a quiet coffee shop right next to our school in Kensington and this man with tattoos from his ankles to neck and dressed in morning attire with a red beanie walked in. I immediately knew that it was English footballer David Beckham. He chatted with the barista, walked out to his car, followed by me and a friend 10 seconds later to confirm. Upon confirmation and fanboying, we had short conversation with him about where we were from and that we were studying abroad. We concluded with a selfie to remember the time I met David Beckham.”
Honorable mention, Global Classroom: Iyten Soud, Cairo, Egypt. “Cultural Horizons of Egypt: This photo was taken on a solo trip to the pyramids and this historical nature of the view caught my eye. I had to snap a picture. As a native Egyptian myself, I wanted to ‘study abroad’ like a true Egyptian.”
Honorable mention, Tommies Abroad: Erin Kern, Cusco Peru. “PERUsing the Landscape: Student Zach Beckman observes the landscape outside of Cusco, Peru, atop the Saksaywaman citadel built by the Incas.”
Honorable mention, Tommies Abroad: Katelyn Drankoff, Scotland. “Scottish Escape: This picture was taken on the London Business Semester group trip to Scotland. Escaping the hustle and bustle of London, our group retreated to the countrysides of Scotland and instantly fell in love with the natural beauty, culture and atmosphere. This is a place so utterly beautiful, pictures and words could never do the landscape justice; I guess you will just have to travel to Scotland to experience it for yourself.”
Second place, Tommies Abroad: John Burns, Capri, Italy. “Tommies for the Common Good: After a private boat tour around the island and riding a 15-minute individual chair lift, we enjoyed lunch with a beautiful view from the top of the Capri mountain.”
First place, Tommies Abroad: Nick Hable, Costa Rica. “Hidden Oasis in the Costa Rican Jungle: This photo shows our biology study abroad group holding the St. Thomas flag with a pristine waterfall in the background. This was in the middle of the Costa Rican jungle, next to Rara Avis, and we came across this after our four-hour hike into the jungle. This remote location is virtually untouched by humans, has a livelihood of animals and indigenous plants, and has little access to water and electricity. This location showed how simple life can be and it also changed our perspectives on how we view society in the United States.”
Second Place, Tommies Abroad: Evan Keil, Botswana, Africa. “Mokoro ride through the reeds: We were blessed with the opportunity to take a class in the heart of Botswana, Africa. We spent many days seeing firsthand the difficulties that Botswana has gone through and is currently facing. We ended our trip with a safari in the delta region of the country and had the opportunity to be guided through the shallow marsh area in the traditional fashion. These ‘Mokoro’ canoes are carved from a tree and used to travel across far distances – in this case, to the hippo pool.”
Honorable Mention, Tommies Abroad: Andrea Diamond, Flåm, Norway. “Swing to the Mountains: This photo was taken in Flåm, Norway, while I was on a travel break from school in Denmark. Our hostel was part of the small town tucked among the fjords, and we happened upon this little swing set while exploring on our first day. I felt like a kid again!”
First Place, Tommies Abroad: Photo by Claire Elkin, Raiata.
Second Place, Tommies Abroad: Photo by Lauren Buchholz, Wadi Rum, Jordan. “Camel Games.”
