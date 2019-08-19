In May, the Center for the Common Good (CCG) partnered with local nonprofit, Keystone Community Services, and St. Thomas’ own experts in food insecurity, BrightSide Produce, to create TommieShelf and serve groceries and fresh produce to the St. Thomas and St. Paul communities. In its first month, TommieShelf served more than 40 individuals representing 68 family members. Keystone and Brightside handed out 1,728 pounds of groceries, and the events had continued success over the summer months.

This fall, TommieShelf is back, and CCG is looking forward to incredible efforts by the St. Thomas community to get involved in addressing this pressing issue. At the beginning of August, the department of Innovation and Technology Services raised $434 to donate to Keystone, which will go a long way for the community.

Anyone looking to make donations can drop non-perishable grocery items in any of the five yellow collection bins placed around campus.

Families or individuals interested in getting groceries can visit the TommieShelf Mobile on Aug. 22 on Grand Ave. just west of the Anderson parking facility, to receive groceries and fresh produce.

Did you know that we can buy more food through monetary donations? Monetary donations can also be made directly to Keystone Community Services, which can help purchase more food. (Mention St. Thomas in the notes section of your donation so TommieShelf can track donations accordingly.)

Community members can contact program manager Casey Gordon at casey.gordon@stthomas.edu.