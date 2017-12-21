St. Thomas Newsroom and magazine writers have been busy bringing you the stories that illuminate our community. Here are 10 from among our most-read in 2017.

The University of St. Thomas has received the distinctive honor of being named a Changemaker Campus by Ashoka U, a global consortium working to inspire a culture of social innovation in higher education.

From St. Thomas magazine: Alumna serves up awful, outdated movies with a side of laughs.

With a focus on educational excellence, increasing access and reducing student debt, the university announced a goal of infusing $200 million into scholarship support for students over the next eight years, kicking off with a $50 million gift from GHR Foundation.

The 87th edition of Tommie-Johnnie was unforgettable, as record-breaking numbers of fans saw an incredible game at Target Field.

Dr. Yohuru Williams, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Fairfield University in Connecticut, became the dean of the St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences on July 17.

From St. Thomas magazine: Kyle Reid ’18 has survived the unthinkable – in Afghanistan and at home. His dogged determination continues to inspire those around him.

The University of St. Thomas is proud to announce Alvin Abraham as the founding dean of the Dougherty Family College, which welcomed its inaugural class of students in August 2017.

From St. Thomas magazine: Communication and Journalism Professor Carol Bruess delivers positive support and “radical encouragement.”

St. Thomas celebrated its March Through the Arches, welcoming the class of 2021 to the Tommie family.

Rain and cold moved the 2017 University of St. Thomas undergraduate commencement indoors, but did nothing to dampen the festive spirit of the year’s biggest day on campus.