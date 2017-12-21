St. Thomas Newsroom and magazine writers have been busy bringing you the stories that illuminate our community. Here are 10 from among our most-read in 2017.

St. Thomas Is First in Minnesota Named Changemaker Campus

The University of St. Thomas has received the distinctive honor of being named a Changemaker Campus by Ashoka U, a global consortium working to inspire a culture of social innovation in higher education.

Ashoka Celebration

 

Bridget Nelson Roasts These Films Just for You

From St. Thomas magazine: Alumna serves up awful, outdated movies with a side of laughs.

Bridget Nelson '87 was a writer and occasional performer for the television show Mystery Science Theater 3000. Her current work, making fun of bad movies for Rifftrax, includes a healthy dose of mid-century domestic instructional films.

Bridget Nelson ’87 was a writer and occasional performer for the television show “Mystery Science Theater 3000.” Her current work, making fun of bad movies for “Rifftrax,” includes a healthy dose of mid-century domestic instructional films.

 

St. Thomas Kicks off $200 Million Scholarship Drive, Announces $50 Million Gift for GHR Fellows

With a focus on educational excellence, increasing access and reducing student debt, the university announced a goal of infusing $200 million into scholarship support for students over the next eight years, kicking off with a $50 million gift from GHR Foundation.

Student Amanda Post ’18, President Julie Sullivan, Trustee Amy Goldman and Tommie the mascot.

 

Sights and Sounds: Tommie-Johnnie at Target Field

The 87th edition of Tommie-Johnnie was unforgettable, as record-breaking numbers of fans saw an incredible game at Target Field.

Coach Glenn Caruso and the Tommies celebrate their victory.

Coach Glenn Caruso and the Tommies celebrate their victory.

 

Yohuru Williams Named Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences

Dr. Yohuru Williams, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at Fairfield University in Connecticut, became the dean of the St. Thomas College of Arts and Sciences on July 17.

Yohuru Williams stands in front of John Roach Center on the St. Paul Campus of St. Thomas.

The Weight of His World

From St. Thomas magazine: Kyle Reid ’18 has survived the unthinkable – in Afghanistan and at home. His dogged determination continues to inspire those around him.

Kyle Reid

Alvin Abraham Named Founding Dean of Dougherty Family College

The University of St. Thomas is proud to announce Alvin Abraham as the founding dean of the Dougherty Family College, which welcomed its inaugural class of students in August 2017.

Life’s a Bruess

From St. Thomas magazine: Communication and Journalism Professor Carol Bruess delivers positive support and “radical encouragement.”

Carol Bruess

Sights and Sounds: March Through the Arches

St. Thomas celebrated its March Through the Arches, welcoming the class of 2021 to the Tommie family.

The freshman class waits outside the arches before March Through the Arches.

Sights and Sounds: Commencement 2017

Rain and cold moved the 2017 University of St. Thomas undergraduate commencement indoors, but did nothing to dampen the festive spirit of the year’s biggest day on campus.

 

Print Friendly, PDF & Email

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.