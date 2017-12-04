Join in solidarity with our trans community for events throughout the day on Dec.11.

Share messages of support, welcome and solidarity from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. in the Luann Dummer Center for Women (OEC 103). Mini-discussion events will be offered throughout the day. More details will be available soon at stthomas.edu/ldcw. Food also will be available throughout the day.

Join faculty from the departments of English, Women’s Studies, Biology, Sociology, Psychology and Theology from 7:30-9 p.m. at the Anderson Student Center, Dorsey Commons, to discuss “Gender, Sexuality and the Reality of Creation: Academic Perspectives.” The program, which is being co-sponsored by a number of academic departments and other units on campus, will include a panel presentation followed by ample time for discussion. Details also will be included on the Luann Dummer Center for Women’s website as they develop.

The day’s events are co-sponsored by: School of Social Work, Students Affairs, Luann Dummer Center for Women, College of Arts and Sciences, Dougherty Family College, LGBTQ+ and Allies faculty/staff group, Queer Straight Alliance, and Office for Service & Social Justice in the Center for Campus Ministry.