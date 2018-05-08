The Tuition Exchange is a competitive scholarship program available to the dependent children of eligible faculty and staff at more than 600 participating member institutions. St. Thomas is now accepting applications for six scholarships to be awarded for the 2019-2020 academic year.

To be eligible to apply, you must meet all the following requirements:

You must have been employed by St. Thomas for at least three continuous years on a full-time (1.0 FTE) basis as a regular (non-temporary) employee.

You do not currently have another dependent who is a Tuition Exchange awardee.

The student is your legal dependent child and is under age 26.

The student must apply to an undergraduate program of a Tuition Exchange member school. Students are responsible for meeting admissions requirements and for being accepted at the participating host school.

Tuition Exchange applications for the 2019-2020 academic year are available online on the Human Resources webpage. To apply, complete and submit an application on behalf of your eligible dependent child by Friday, Sept. 21, 2018.

For more information about the Tuition Exchange Program and for a copy of the application, please see Education Benefits on the Benefits website. Additional information about participating colleges and universities can also be found at www.tuitionexchange.org.