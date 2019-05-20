Two students from the College of Arts and Sciences were selected as recipients of the Goldwater Scholarship this year. Maria Neuzil ’20 (physics and mathematics) and Jack Queenan ’21 (chemistry and mathematics) were selected out of a competitive national pool of student scholars for these awards.

The Goldwater Scholarship Program is one of the oldest and most prestigious national scholarships in the natural sciences, engineering and mathematics in the United States. The program seeks to identify and support college sophomores and juniors who show exceptional promise of becoming this nation’s next generation of research leaders in these fields.