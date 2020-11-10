The U.S. Air Force ROTC Detachment 410 and the campus chapter of Arnold Air Society, a national professional and service organization, began its 34th annual Veterans Day vigil last night. Cadets will march slowly and solemnly near the flagpole in the center of the lower quad on the St. Paul campus until the closing ceremony at 5 p.m.

Staff photographer Mark Brown captured images of the vigil to honor Veterans Day and soldiers who are, or were, prisoners of war or missing in action.