University of St. Thomas and Twin Cities Corn Maze Announce a Partnership for the 2021 Season

In honor of the University of St. Thomas' inaugural season as a Division I institution, the Twin Cities Corn Maze has themed its 2021 corn maze St. Thomas style.

The Twin Cities Corn Maze was founded by Bert Bouwman, who is an experienced farmer and corn maze developer. He and his wife Molly, along with their six kids, run the festival and two produce stands in Brooklyn Park and Chanhassen.

After years of farming, Bouwman and his family set out to have their own corn maze. In his 11 years of operating the maze, Bert has raised over $200,000 for local charities. A portion of every ticket sold to this year's maze is being donated back to the Tommie Athletic Fund to support St. Thomas student-athletes.

St. Thomas is the first university that has been approved to transition directly to D-I from D-III in the modern history of the NCAA. This approval recognizes St. Thomas' growing reputation and academic and athletic success and will help expand its mission and impact beyond Minnesota. St. Thomas' 22 varsity sports span four different conferences including the Summit League, the Pioneer Football League, the Western Collegiate Hockey Association (WCHA) and the Central Collegiate Hockey Association (CCHA).