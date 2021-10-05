Calling All Tommies: Write Our New Fight Song!

The transition to Division I athletics was a big, bold move for St. Thomas, and the university is holding a contest to create a fight song to mark the move to D-I. The contest is open to all St. Thomas students, faculty, staff and alumni.

While St. Thomas has an alma mater (college anthem), the university doesn't have an official fight song.

“There is tremendous energy in the room when the crowd joins in chanting a school’s fight song,” said judging committee member Mark Vangsgard, St. Thomas’ vice president for business affairs and chief financial officer. “The athletes build on this spirit, boosting their morale and potentially increasing their performance. Having a fight song for St. Thomas will aid in building school pride. Tommies are committed to this university and we look forward to seeing the talent and commitment in each submission.”

The contest will be in two parts: first, a contest for the lyrics, and second, a contest for the music. Individuals or teams are encouraged to submit for each. Entries for the lyrics contest are due by Nov. 5, 2021.

The winner of the lyrics contest will receive $1,000 as well as $500 in Tommie swag from the Tommie Shop.

After the winner of the lyrics competition is determined, those lyrics will be published for the second phase of the contest upon which the music will be written. Minor changes to the winner’s lyrics may be needed to accommodate the music.

Entries for the music contest are due by Dec. 31, 2021.

The winner of the music contest will receive $1,000 as well as $500 in Tommie swag from the Tommie Shop.

A judging committee composed of faculty, staff, students and alumni will evaluate all the lyric and music submissions and select winners based on the guidelines laid out for the contest.

Contest guidelines:

The fight song should be 30 to 60 seconds in length.

Consider including some of the following words: St. Thomas, Tommies, purple, gray, pride, passion, bold, excellence, respect, integrity.

Lyrics could recognize the achievements, history, athletics, traditions, spirit, etc., of St. Thomas and should be singable by the average non-music person.

Lyrics cannot contain any vulgar language, suggestive themes/messages or the name of any student, or describe any individual or their likeness.

Lyrics should be written in a general format to include all students, not just an individual team, organization, etc.

The music should be creative and high energy with an inspiring and positive rhythm to capture the energy and excitement of St. Thomas.

All submitted work must be original and must not include, be based on, or derived from any copyrighted music or lyrics.

All entries must be submitted through this link. We want to hear your voice!

Winners will be notified by the judges and will be publicly announced and revealed at a men’s and women’s basketball games in January/February 2022.

Most importantly … Have fun with it! Let's see what you’ve got!

Terms and conditions:

By submitting an entry to the contest:

You agree to submit no more than three lyrics and three music pieces for the contest;

You agree that each song submitted for the fight song contest is your original work and does not infringe upon the intellectual property or other rights of any person or entity;

You agree that if your submitted fight song lyrics or music is selected as the winner, you will relinquish all claims, rights, interests and benefits related to the display, modification, reproduction, publication, distribution, use, and other exploitations of the fight song and that St. Thomas may copyright the fight song;

You agree that St. Thomas holds all right, title and interest to the submitted fight song, including its lyrics and music, and that St. Thomas or music contestants may alter or change the lyrics or music at any time;

You agree that St. Thomas shall use the song for promotional, marketing, advertising and/or educational purposes and has the right to the fight song and may choose when to use it or not to use it at all;

You agree that you have read and agree to be bound by these terms and conditions and the fight song contest rules (see above); and

You agree that your failure to comply with these terms and conditions and the fight song contest rules will result in the disqualification of your submitted song(s).