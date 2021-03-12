Based on Minnesota’s plan to accelerate vaccine distribution, and the university’s success in mitigating COVID-19 on campus so far, the University of St. Thomas is making plans to resume in-person, normal campus operations before the fall 2021 semester.

The university will continue to rely on guidance from the Minnesota Department of Health, including the new guidelines released today regarding gatherings and events. In addition:

St. Thomas is very optimistic that the university will be able to hold in-person, outside commencement ceremonies with minimal risk to graduating students and their families.

This summer, prospective students will be able to experience campus tours, and incoming students will be able to attend orientations in person, following safety protocols.

Employees will return to working on campus, as the guidance allows, with employees who will be working on campus expected to be fully in person by Aug. 1.

Next fall, students can expect a return to normal in-person experiences both inside and outside the classroom.

St. Thomas is excited to further open campus while continuing practices that will minimize risk to the university community. More details about these plans will be released in the coming weeks.