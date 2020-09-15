Due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic, the university has made the decision to suspend all J-Term 2021 study abroad programming. All students who had applied for J-Term 2021 study abroad programs and all program partners were notified of this decision on Sept. 3.

This decision was made after consultation with the Travel Risk Advisory Committee, using guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the U.S. Department of State and the World Health Organization.

“After canceling summer and fall programming, we were very hopeful that students would be able to study abroad again in January,” said Tim Lewis, associate vice provost for global learning and strategy. “The health and safety of our community, as well as the communities into which we send students around the world, is our top priority. And, unfortunately, the current global situation is not conducive to international travel.”

The Office of Study Abroad continues to monitor developments worldwide, and the Travel Risk Advisory Committee plans to review spring 2021 programs in October. Planning is underway to proceed with summer 2021 programs and beyond.