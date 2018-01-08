January is a great month to verify the accuracy of your information at St. Thomas, consider making contributions to the retirement plan and utilizing direct deposit. In fact, we ask that you take the time to review/update your information on a regular basis. Specifically, now is a good time to:

Verify your January 5 pay stub – check if the benefit changes you submitted during the Annual Enrollment for 2018 are reflected correctly in your pay stubs. If you notice any discrepancies, please contact the Benefits Office at benefits@stthomas.edu or 651-962-6520 as soon as possible.

Review your address (home, mailing, campus office, campus mail), emergency contacts and phone numbers. Go to Murphy Online under Personal Information to view and correct if necessary or contact humanresources@stthomas.edu.

Begin contributing to the retirement plan or increase your voluntary retirement contributions. The Internal Revenue Service has increased the total amount you can contribute in 2018 to 18,500. Visit the Transamerica website to do so.

Review your beneficiary information for your life and accidental death & dismemberment (AD&D) insurance plans and your retirement plan. If you need to make changes complete the Sun Life Beneficiary Designation Form or visit contact the Transamerica website as appropriate.

Add or review your direct deposit information. We have added the U.S. Bank Focus Pay Card as a direct deposit option. Check it out! To add or change your banking information, submit Payment Authorization Form to Payroll at payroll@stthomas.edu or to Human Resources, AQU 217.

2017 Form W-2 (Wage and Tax Statement) will be mailed to employees’ home address of record by January 31, 2018. This is good reason to review your address and make any corrections as soon as possible.