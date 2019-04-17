At 9:37 a.m. today, our campus switchboard received a call from someone claiming to have placed a bomb on campus. There was no information about location. The Saint Paul Police, Minneapolis Police and the FBI were immediately notified and we activated our university response team. At approximately 10:10 a.m. we received a second call naming McNeely Hall on our St. Paul campus as the location. McNeely Hall and the surrounding buildings – including our Child Development Center – were evacuated and a search for suspicious objects began.

The caller then called back and changed the location of the threat on our St. Paul campus. Decisions were made to close the St. Paul campus for business, cancel classes and evacuate and search additional locations. From language used by the caller it was apparent our public alerts were being monitored, so we began using alternate methods of communication. Students in residence halls were notified that no threats directed at residence halls had been received and were advised to follow their personal safety plans. Students responded calmly, followed directions from university officials and made decisions regarding whether or not to stay on campus.

Thorough searches of buildings specifically named in the threat were conducted. In addition other St. Paul campus buildings were searched, including residence halls. No suspicious objects were found. An all clear was issued at 4:08 p.m.

The St. Paul campus remains closed today while the Minneapolis campus remains open. The St. Paul campus will be open for regular business operations and classes tomorrow.

