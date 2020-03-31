A Student Emergency Financial Assistance Program for COVID-19-related financial hardships has been launched with funds from the Undergraduate Student Government (USG), Student Affairs and recent donations.

Donating funds that would typically go to now canceled on-campus events, USG has given $75,000 for undergraduate students in need. For both undergraduates and graduate students, there are funds available from recent donations and from emergency funds Student Affairs had in place prior to COVID-19.

University Development and Alumni Relations has prioritized fundraising for the student emergency fund. Gifts will be available directly to students who are financially insecure because of this crisis.

Students in need can apply for funds, which are available on a case-by-case basis for a number of eligible expenses including but not limited to: rent payments and cost of temporary housing; medical expenses; essential transportation and travel-related expenses; groceries; and utilities, including internet.

USG President Logan Monahan said he knows many students are feeling the effects of the unexpected changes they’re experiencing.

“Our primary purpose as an organization is to support students any way we can,” Monahan said. “This type of thing is unprecedented, and we really had to think about how we could support students even when they’re not taking classes on campus and when they’re not able to meet and congregate on campus. We wanted to step up and show our leadership and show all the students in our community that we are still visible, we are still here for them and we will continue to be here with them throughout this whole crisis.”

Vice President of Student Affairs Karen Lange said USG has shown “maturity, resiliency and authenticity” through their decision making in regard to the emergency funding.

“I am so proud of our student government for making this donation to our student emergency fund,” Lange said. “This year’s student leaders are an extraordinary group who are always willing to go the extra mile for their fellow students. This is another great example of their care for one another.”

“I am also so appreciative of our alumni, parents and donors who have come forward to support our students during this challenging time,” she added. “I have been amazed at how quickly they responded to our call on behalf of our students.”