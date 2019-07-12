Construction continues on the new first-year residence hall on Selby and Cleveland avenues, and the Iversen Center for Faith on north campus.

Check out the footage below from July 11’s day of work, and details on what each project is working on right now. (For continued updates throughout the construction projects click here.)

Iversen Center for Faith:

Finish installation of storm water retention system along Cleveland Ave.

Complete construction of MHC and Ireland Hall tunnels and backfill.

Construction of mechanical rooms continues.

Continue underpinning at Chapel entry.

Residence hall: