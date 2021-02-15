As a founding member of the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (MIAC), the University of St. Thomas is looking to conclude its time in the conference by virtually “selling out” venues for its final 2021 MIAC basketball and hockey games at Schoenecker Arena and St. Thomas Ice Arena.

Assistant Athletic Director Tyler Grey said the goal of the virtual “sellout” is to celebrate the rich 100-year history of the MIAC by bringing fans and the community together.

“Our current student-athletes represent all of those who have helped build the foundation for where we are today,” Grey said. “And as we bring our time in the MIAC to a close, we want to provide an opportunity for our alumni and fans to support these student-athletes.”

In May 2019, the MIAC announced it was involuntarily removing St. Thomas from the conference, creating a need for the university to find a new athletics home. In July 2020, it was announced that St. Thomas would become the first modern National College Athletic Association (NCAA) Division III program to reclassify straight to Division I when it makes the move in fall 2021.

“Our alumni and fans have been an integral part of our history and will be an integral part of our future,” Grey said. “Most of our fans have strong ties to the institution as an alumnus, family to an alumnus, or have been a long-standing supporter. As we celebrate our history, we are celebrating all who have been with us along the way.”

Through this virtual “sellout” students and community members have an opportunity to show their support for student-athletes by purchasing tickets with proceeds going to the Tommie Athletic Fund, a philanthropic fund launched in October 2020 as a major part of the university’s move to Division I.

Dates for the virtual events are the last MIAC games for various St. Thomas teams:

Women’s basketball: Feb. 27

Women’s hockey: March 6

Men’s basketball: March 6

Men’s hockey: March 13