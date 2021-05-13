The University of St. Thomas School of Law will host two law school graduation ceremonies on Sunday, May 16, 2021. A ceremony for the Class of 2020 will be held at 10 a.m. and a ceremony for the Class of 2021 will be held at 2 p.m.

Both events will be broadcast online via YouTube. Click on the links below to view a livestream of each ceremony.

Class of 2020 ceremony (10 a.m.)

Class of 2021 ceremony (2 p.m.)

Recordings of the ceremonies will be made available soon after commencement on the university’s YouTube channel.

Details about the events for graduates and guests can be found on our commencement webpage.