The COVID-19 pandemic and new buildings on north campus provided a unique start to the 2020-21 academic year. Residence hall move-in was divided into two phases to accommodate social distancing guidelines: Students dropped off items starting Aug. 29 and were able to move in starting Sept. 5. New residence halls Tommie North and Tommie East, along with the recently opened Iversen Center for Faith, provided a fresh feel to north campus.

Welcome Days went virtual, with sessions being either synchronous (everyone logging in and participating together via Zoom) or asynchronous (students participating on their own). Events ranged from Tommie Talks (TED Talk-style presentations from St. Thomas students on holistic well-being) to a virtual Great Tommie Get-together to Goosechase (an online scavenger hunt).

In keeping with the St. Thomas culture of care, students received care kits that included face coverings, a thermometer, hand sanitizer, and tips for staying healthy and engaged this fall.

Check out some of the images captured by staff photographer Mark Brown.