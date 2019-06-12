Elizabeth Welsh, PhD, has been named Director of the Center for Faculty Development, effective Sept. 1. Welsh, associate professor in the department of management, Opus College of Business, came to St. Thomas in 2010.

Before arriving here, Welsh worked as a strategic management consultant, often helping people adapt to changing environments; she also has a wealth of experience in organizational development, which included training and development in corporate environments. At St. Thomas she has been active in Faculty Development workshops focusing on integrating technology and in the Inclusive Classroom Institute. Her research is on mentoring and she plans to bring her expertise to the area of faculty peer mentoring. In addition, as director she wants to focus on strengthening the Inclusive Classroom series, developing ways to help faculty navigate change, and addressing faculty workload/burnout issues.

Welsh succeeds Kris Wammer, PhD, who is completing two years as Faculty Development Director and has been appointed to serve as associate dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. The university is grateful for Wammer’s many contributions and wish her much success in her new role.