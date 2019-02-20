On Friday, the Opus College of Business Schulze School of Entrepreneurship hosted its annual St. Thomas Business Plan Competition at Schulze Hall where $30,000 was on the line for budding entrepreneurs.

Ten teams – five from St. Thomas and five from local high schools – pitched their business plans to a panel of judges, who evaluated the students on the strength of their presentations. Winners in each division took home $10,000 with first runners-up earning $5,000.

“The St. Thomas Business Plan Competition is an excellent opportunity for St. Thomas and local high school students to showcase businesses they’ve recently started, or hope to start, with an opportunity to win cash prizes to continue to grow and expand upon their plans,” said Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Associate Dean Laura Dunham. “Students experience the thrill of pitching to a panel of seasoned professionals from the business community. At the end of the competition, whether or not they have won a cash prize, each student receives valuable feedback and insights to refine their business ideas.”

University of St. Thomas Division Finalists:

Klip-N-Sip – Jackson Buelow (Entrepreneurship), Jacob Mischke (Entrepreneurship), Kyle Schneider (Mechanical Engineering) and Tia Klaers (Entrepreneurship). Klip-N-Sip is a bottle attachment that fits perfectly on a student’s bed frame and just about any size bottle, allowing them to stay in bed and have a drink. First Runner-up AddictionU – Jay Louricas (Entrepreneurship) and Eric Martin (Entrepreneurship and Real Estate). Through an online storytelling and education platform, along with classroom speaking engagements, AddictionU seeks to serve and support children who are impacted by substance abuse of a family member.

SeniorSpace – Amy Helgeson (Entrepreneurship)

Solution HVAC – Adam Wrucke (Full-time MBA)

TEco/Renew Power Systems Inc. – Zach Emond (MS in Electrical Engineering)

Solution HVAC – Adam Wrucke (Full-time MBA)

TEco/Renew Power Systems Inc. – Zach Emond (MS in Electrical Engineering)

High School Division Finalists: