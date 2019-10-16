Whether it’s specializing in collaborative clinical educational management or adding some fun to bathwater, there are plenty of examples of women-owned companies with St. Thomas ties. Of course, a specific occasion isn’t required to celebrate these women, but the fact it’s Women Entrepreneurship Week starting Saturday provides an excellent opportunity to recognize some of their achievements and highlight related-campus events.

“Entrepreneurship is a terrific path for women who want to take control of their own destinies and create the kinds of products, services and companies they want to see in the world,” said Laura Dunham, associate dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship. “We are very proud of the smart, creative work being done by our Tommie women as they pursue their entrepreneurial dreams.”

Women Entrepreneurship Week is a nationwide movement recognizing entrepreneurship and innovation driven by women. According to the annual State of Women-Owned Businesses Report, “women-owned businesses represent 42% of all businesses – nearly 13 million – employing 9.4 million workers and generating revenue of $1.9 trillion.” Over the past five years the number of women-owned businesses increased by more than 20% compared to all businesses, which increased only 9%.

Week of events

The Schulze School of Entrepreneurship and Student Affairs are joining more than 150 universities and colleges in celebrating Women Entrepreneurship Week with three days of activities at the create[space] Oct. 21-23. The event’s featured speaker is Mary Grove, founder of Google for Entrepreneurs, a venture capitalist at Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and founder and social entrepreneur at Silicon North Stars. Grove will share how women can create impact in the world through entrepreneurship (11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 22; register here).

“We are excited to hear from Mary Grove, who led Google for Entrepreneurs before becoming a top venture capitalist, and who uses her entrepreneurial skills to make a difference in the world through her social venture, Silicon North Stars,” Dunham said. “I know her inspiring story is going to energize Tommie women across campus to pursue their own endeavors.”

Additional events include: Hagen and Oats, business partners and sisters, who’ll talk about their entrepreneurial story. Attendees will also have an opportunity to make a handcrafted Minnesota map to take home at this event. Women Entrepreneur Craft Market featuring handcrafted items from more than 10 local female-owned and operated businesses (2-6 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 23).