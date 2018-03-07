St. Thomas students and Wonderlust Productions are partnering for a performance on Wednesday, March 14, at 7 p.m. in Scooter’s, exploring the meaning of the common good and what it’s like to be a student at St. Thomas. All students, faculty and staff are invited to attend.

the performance will a short evening of sketch performance that involves, among other things, five scenes, two different hecklers and a visitor from the future. Students will be acting, telling stories, dancing, and singing.

English department chair Amy Muse has led the partnership with Wonderlust Productions for several years; the partnership was featured in a spring 2016 Newsroom article, when students performed in “Six Characters in Search of an Author.”