Dr. Wendy Wyatt, Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies, has been appointed Vice Provost for Academic Affairs effective July 1, 2019.

Wyatt earned a bachelor’s in Technical Journalism from Colorado State University in 1991, an MA in Philosophy from the University of Montana in 2000, and a PhD in Communication and Society from the University of Oregon in 2003. Before becoming a professor, she worked for the Colorado State University system as its legislative news coordinator and for the University of Montana as an associate director of admissions and new student services.

Wyatt joined St. Thomas in 2003 as an assistant professor in the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication (later Communication and Journalism) and became involved in university-wide activities shortly thereafter as a faculty senator; member (and chair) of the Faculty Development Committee; member of the Enrollment and Financial Aid Committee; member of the ad hoc committee on merit pay; and member of the Women Faculty Leadership Council. In 2015, she was promoted to the rank of professor. Wyatt has served as chair of the Communication and Journalism department, co-chair of the 2013 Higher Learning Commission (HLC) self-study and reaccreditation, member of the Strategic Planning Oversight Committee, and member of the Educating for the Future task force.

As Associate Vice Provost for Undergraduate Studies since January 2016, Wyatt has supported policy and curriculum development, led efforts around faculty advising, and has been instrumental in championing programs devoted to student achievement and support, including her role in co-creating the Center for Student Achievement.

In addition to her administrative work, Wyatt continues to stay involved in her discipline of media ethics. She is currently co-editing two books, and she holds a national office with the Association for Education in Journalism and Mass Communication. As someone devoted to teaching, Wyatt also leads a seminar on teaching ethics at a national ethics conference and has been known to offer media literacy workshops around the Twin Cities.