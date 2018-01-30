Fifty years after the landmark Fair Housing Act, how fair and equitable is housing in the Twin Cities? Join the Catholic Charities Advocacy Team and the University of St. Thomas Center for Common Good as we explore perspectives related to racial discrimination and its impact on housing stability.

A panel of community experts will lead an interactive discussion on where we are, how we got here and how far we still have to go.

The event is Monday, Feb. 12, 5:30-8:30 p.m., Woulfe Alumni Hall in the Anderson Student Center. The event is free, but space if limited. RSVP here.