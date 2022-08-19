GHR Fellows Program Director Remembers Philando Castile

Adrian Perryman, director of the GHR Fellows program, a highly competitive, transformational undergraduate experience for students pursuing careers in business at St. Thomas, penned an essay for streets.mn about celebrating the legacy of his former classmate Philando Castile.

"When the name Philando Castile became a headline, years of memories rushed into our minds," Perryman wrote. "His laugh, his walk, his friendship and more immediately filled our thoughts."

On Aug. 21 from 1-5 p.m., there will be a gathering to honor the life of Castile at the seventh annual Central Honors Philando community celebration.

Perryman added that "All the proceeds from Central Honors Philando go to the Philando Castile Memorial Scholarship. We have been able to award six $5,000 scholarships to deserving students so far. In the coming years we hope to increase the number of scholarships and the amount that each student receives."