In the News: Campus Ministers Raise Money for Ukraine

Campus minsters at St. Thomas were featured in an article by Associated Press for their efforts to raise money for Ukraine.



From the article: Campus ministers at the University of St. Thomas in Saint Paul, Minnesota, have been collecting money for humanitarian aid at religious services and say some $700 was put in collection baskets at Ash Wednesday Masses alone. A kiosk has also been set up with a scannable QR code for online donations.



The school is home to many Somali American students who attended a recent prayer for peace. As the children of refugees or refugees themselves, they have seen firsthand the horrors of war and “get shaken by” seeing them repeated in Ukraine, Muslim chaplain Sadaf Shier said.