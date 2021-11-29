In the News: Kim Sovell on Black Friday Shopping

Business professor Kim Sovell spoke with KSTP News about how supply chain issues will affect Black Friday shopping.



From the article: The country is dealing with supply chain issues, product shortages and anticipated shipping delays at a time when consumer spending is on the rise.



"It's not a great combination to have huge demand and then low supply — and that's what we've been seeing," said Kim Sovell, a retail business expert at the University of St. Thomas.



Sovell said shoppers might notice fewer doorbuster deals on Black Friday, along with shallower discounts overall throughout the holiday shopping season.