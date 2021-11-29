Business professor Kim Sovell spoke with KSTP News about how supply chain issues will affect Black Friday shopping.
From the article: The country is dealing with supply chain issues, product shortages and anticipated shipping delays at a time when consumer spending is on the rise.
"It's not a great combination to have huge demand and then low supply — and that's what we've been seeing," said Kim Sovell, a retail business expert at the University of St. Thomas.
Sovell said shoppers might notice fewer doorbuster deals on Black Friday, along with shallower discounts overall throughout the holiday shopping season.
In the News: Kim Sovell on Black Friday Shopping
Business professor Kim Sovell spoke with KSTP News about how supply chain issues will affect Black Friday shopping.