In the News: Mark Osler on Joe Biden's Alleged Past Arrest

Law professor Mark Osler commented for PolitiFact on Joe Biden's alleged past arrest for protesting for civil rights as a young man.

From the article: Mark Osler, a law professor at the University of St. Thomas, in Minnesota, added that how Biden perceived the events might be quite different from how outsiders would perceive them.

"While being driven home by the police probably isn’t viewed as an arrest by the police, it may feel that way to a young person," Osler said.
