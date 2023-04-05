In the News: Rachel Moran on Court Ordered and Enforceable Change for Minneapolis Police Department

Rachel Moran, professor and founder of the Criminal and Juvenile Defense Clinic at the University of St. Thomas School of Law, recently spoke with KSTP-TV and KARE 11 about a Minneapolis City Council settlement with the Minnesota Department of Human Rights, and how it is expected to lead to real change for the department.

From KSTP-TV:

“It is creating a database of misconduct that is going to be broader and more systematic than anything the police department or the city seemed to have in place previously,” said Rachel Moran at the University of St. Thomas.

From KARE 11: