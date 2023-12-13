Law Professor Receives Christianity Today Book Award

Each year the publication honors books it believes are most likely to shape evangelical life, thought and culture.

Berg is one of the nation’s leading experts on religious liberty and law and religion. He is the author of six books, including a leading casebook, Religion and the Constitution (with Michael McConnell and Christopher Lund, Aspen Publishing). He has written numerous book chapters, journal articles, op-eds and shorter pieces on religious freedom, constitutional law and the role of religion in law, politics and society.