Life at St. Thomas: 2021 Photos of the Year - Part 2

As someone whose role is to photograph the events and happenings in our St. Thomas community, 2021 has felt like a year of reemergence. Though we are not yet out of the woods with the ongoing pandemic, it has been inspiring to see our campuses come alive once again thanks to the availability of vaccines. As campus functions resumed, I’ve enjoyed being able document daily life again as well as our biggest moments like graduation, March Through The Arches, and our school’s unprecedented ascension to D-I athletics. Things may not look or feel “normal” still, but it is clear to me that our community it at its best when we are able to come together in person. I look forward to seeing what Tommies can do in 2022!