Life at St. Thomas: 2021 Photos of the Year - Part 2

As someone whose role is to photograph the events and happenings in our St. Thomas community, 2021 has felt like a year of reemergence. Though we are not yet out of the woods with the ongoing pandemic, it has been inspiring to see our campuses come alive once again thanks to the availability of vaccines. As campus functions resumed, I’ve enjoyed being able document daily life again as well as our biggest moments like graduation, March Through The Arches, and our school’s unprecedented ascension to D-I athletics. Things may not look or feel “normal” still, but it is clear to me that our community it at its best when we are able to come together in person. I look forward to seeing what Tommies can do in 2022!
Students Roman Adhikari and Ayan Ahmed work to organize and fill bags of food items in Opus Hall, where Tommie Shelf expanded its efforts. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Rico Blasi, the University of St. Thomas’ first Division I hockey coach, stands for a portrait. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas COVID-19 vaccines are administered in the McCarthy Gymnasium on the St. Paul campus in April. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students socialize and lounge on the lawn of the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas International first-year students take a selfie together prior to the annual March Through the Arches on May 14, 2021. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Students attend the Opus College of Business undergraduate commencement ceremony. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Director of Athletics Phil Esten speaks during the conclusion of the university’s Division I launch party in O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Head coach Glenn Caruso leads the football team onto the field at O’Shaughnessy Stadium. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The dance team cheers from the sidelines at O’Shaughnessy Stadium on Sept. 25, 2021, where the University of St. Thomas football team won its first Division I home game against Butler University with a final score of 36-0. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Father Chris Collins prays during the Mass on the Grass service. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas The University of St. Thomas women’s volleyball team celebrates their match-winning point at Schoenecker Arena. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Head coach Sheila McGill, center, speaks to the women’s soccer team. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Juniors Ingrid Lindgren, left, and Kate Andrews hang out and do schoolwork together on the lawn of the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Runners take off at the start of the Wellness 5K hosted by the Center for Well-Being as a part of homecoming weekend. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Therapy dogs receive pets and socialize with students in the O'Shaughnessy-Frey Library. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Student members of the Hispanic Organization for Leadership and Achievement (HOLA) march during the homecoming parade. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Tommie poses in front of the "We Love St. Thomas" sign on the lower quad. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas A guided campus tour passes by the front steps of the O’Shaugnessy-Frey Library in autumn. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas Snow flurries in front of the Arches. Liam James Doyle/University of St. Thomas