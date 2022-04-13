Strategic Communication Major Wins Inaugural IABC-MN Scholarship

University of St. Thomas strategic communication major Beatrice Ogeh ’22 won the inaugural IABC-MN Scholarship, an award created to support the next generation of professional communicators and to build awareness of the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) among students preparing to launch a career in communications.

In addition to the scholarship, Ogeh has been invited to attend the IABC Convergence Summit, where her achievement will be acknowledged from the podium and she’ll have the opportunity to learn from and network with working professionals.

“What stood out to the board was Beatrice’s diverse perspective of communications and how that can be an asset to starting a career," said IABC-MN Board Chair Andy Gardner, CMP.

In addition to her strategic communication major, Ogeh is minoring in creative writing and digital media arts. She also works as a student assistant for both the Undergraduate Research Opportunities Program and the Emerging Media Department in the College of Arts and Sciences.