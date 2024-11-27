19 Saint Paul Seminary Seminarians Take Step Toward Priesthood as Acolytes

The Saint Paul Seminary marks the institution of 19 seminarians as acolytes this year.

Fifteen men were instituted as acolytes at The Saint Paul Seminary, with four others installed in their home dioceses, marking a significant milestone on their path to priesthood.

On Monday, Oct. 28, The Saint Paul Seminary celebrated the institution of 15 seminarians as acolytes during a special Mass in St. Mary’s Chapel. Bishop Patrick Neary of St. Cloud presided over the installation, which marks an important step in the seminarians’ journey toward priesthood.

The role of an acolyte allows these men to assist at the altar during Mass and care for the Eucharist, preparing them for deeper service in the Church.

Seminarians from the Diocese of Winona-Rochester and the Diocese of Fargo will be or were installed in their home dioceses: Winona-Rochester seminarians Alex Peters, John Vrchota, Gabriel Rysavy, and Adam Worm were instituted by Bishop Robert Barron on Sept. 20, and Fargo seminarian Paul Zach will be instituted at a later date.

The following men from various dioceses were installed as acolytes Oct. 28:

Tobias Albert Ellis, Saint Cloud

Br. Didacus Mark Gottsacker, fbp, Saint Paul and Minneapolis

Josiah Matthew Hanson, Rapid City

Matthew Jay Harris, Sioux Falls

Scott Andrew Kahler, Saint Cloud

Caleb Todd Kosch, Omaha

Andrew James Mullaney, Sioux Falls

Dominic Hiep Nguyễn, Des Moines

Mark Peter Nosbush, Saint Cloud

Br. José Ignacio Rodriguez, PES, Pro Ecclesia Sancta

Blane Austin Schriock, Rapid City

Br. Evan Steeves, PES, Pro Ecclesia Sancta

Brent Garret Sundve, New Ulm

Ian Patrick Willnerd, Boise

Lawrence Richard Wirries, Crookston