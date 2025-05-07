In the News: Seminarians of SJV Build an Imitation Smokestack

Seminarians at the Saint John Vianney College Seminary of the University of St. Thomas were interviewed by KSTP-TV regarding the smokestack they made to imitate the one at the Vatican. Just like the Vatican, the smoke will change from black to white when a new pope has been selected.

From the story:

Saint John Vianney College Seminary built the chimney for the announcement of the new pope.

Seminarian Brennan Crow ’26: This is a great sign of unity, right? The Pope is a symbol of unity in the Church, as Christians and for the whole world.

Father Jim Olofson: We want to be like St Peter’s. We want to be like the Sistine Chapel. So we have the smoke going up top. And I think it’s going to be very fun to see the white smoke coming whenever we have the Pope in Rome elected.