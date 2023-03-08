An Entrepreneurship Doubleheader

The entrepreneurial spirit was in the air all day March 3 on the University of St. Thomas Minneapolis campus. That’s when the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship held for the first time a combined competition day with the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge (Fowler GSIC) Campus Finals in the morning and the St. Thomas Business Plan Competition in the afternoon.

Both undergraduates and graduate students/recent alumni competed for a total of $38,000 in cash prizes in the St. Thomas Business Plan Competition, which saw a 60% increase in submissions over 2022.

In the Fowler GSIC Campus Finals, five teams competed for an additional $12,000 in cash prizes. The top two winners in that competition, Chemco and B-Care Wood Pellet, will compete in June at the Fowler GSIC Global Finals for prizes ranging from $10,000 to $25,000 for first place. St. Thomas will be hosting that event with teams participating from around the world. The Fowler GSIC is named in recognition of Ron Fowler ’66, chairman and CEO of Liquid Investments Inc., whose gifts to the university have made the competition possible.

In total, the competing students represented 18 different majors.

“The innovative spirit of our Tommie thinkers and doers lit up the auditorium at the Business Plan Competition and Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge,” Associate Dean of the Schulze School of Entrepreneurship Sheneeta White said. “Through these competitions, students and recent alumni are learning and practicing the skills to tackle important problems and craft new solutions for a better world.”

Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge Awards:

First place ($6,000): Chemco – Gabriel Riegert ’24 (leadership and management). A material reclaiming facility, with a leading-edge processing potential.

Third place ($1,500): Chumisa – Justa Heinen Kay '24 MBA and Rhynn Paulsen '25 (biology and political science). Chumisa empowers residents of Khayelitsha, South Africa, to earn supplemental income by composting their food scraps using worms, also known as vermicomposting. The finished product, "black gold," will be purchased by Chumisa for distribution to urban farms or kept by residents to use in their own garden.

Winners of the Fowler Global Social Innovation Challenge included (l-r): Gabriel Riegert ’24, Beamlak Petros ’26, Justa Heinen Kay ’24 MBA, Rhynn Paulsen ’25, Chloe Ginkel ’23 and Simon Latim ’21 MBA. (Mark Brown/University of St. Thomas)

St. Thomas Business Plan Competition Awards:

Undergraduate Student Track Finalists:

First place ($10,000): Chemco – Gabriel Riegert ’24 (leadership and management). A material reclaiming facility, with a leading-edge processing potential.

Third place ($2,500): B-Care Wood Pellet – Beamlak Petros '26 (entrepreneurship). A project addressing the energy and health constraints faced by women in Ethiopia as well as the ongoing practice of using firewood collected directly from forests to fuel household activities.

Fourth place ($1,000): Business Social Society – Payton Maas '24 (entrepreneurship) and Katie McDonald '24 (entrepreneurship). A networking space for young professionals aiming to address the need for a location for young professionals to find a community by providing a space for socialization, centered around the objectives of professional development and networking.

Graduate Student/Recent Alumni Track Finalists: