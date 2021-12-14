Faculty Promotions Announced

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

Dr. Chad Brinsfield, Management, Opus College of Business

Dr. Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health

The following faculty member has been promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022:

Dr. Ernest Owens, Management, Opus College of Business