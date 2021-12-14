Faculty Promotions Announced

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.
- Dr. Chad Brinsfield, Management, Opus College of Business
- Dr. Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health
The following faculty member has been promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022:
- Dr. Ernest Owens, Management, Opus College of Business
Many congratulations to our colleagues for their significant accomplishments!