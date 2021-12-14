A large stack of books sit on shelves and the floor.
Story University News

Faculty Promotions Announced

Posted on By The Newsroom

The Office of Academic Affairs is pleased to announce faculty who have been promoted to professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022.

  • Dr. Chad Brinsfield, Management, Opus College of Business
  • Dr. Catherine Marrs Fuchsel, School of Social Work, Morrison Family College of Health

The following faculty member has been promoted to associate professor, effective Sept. 1, 2022:

  • Dr. Ernest Owens, Management, Opus College of Business

Many congratulations to our colleagues for their significant accomplishments!

