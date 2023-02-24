In the News: School of Education’s Grow Your Own Program

The School of Education’s Grow Your Own program was mentioned in a Star Tribune article highlighting the need for more minority teachers in the state.
From the article: Walz has proposed $17.5 million for what are known as “Grow Your Own” programs, in which school districts help existing staff obtain teaching licenses.
Elfrida and Sharifa Sheyba, another St. Paul teacher, graduated from one such program. The St. Paul Urban Teacher Residency is a partnership between the school district and the University of St. Thomas that provides district employees an accelerated path to a teaching license.